Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,385,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,919,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 845,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.