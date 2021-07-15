Centiva Capital LP Has $189,000 Stock Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,333 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trebia Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

