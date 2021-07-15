Centiva Capital LP Invests $199,000 in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

