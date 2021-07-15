Centiva Capital LP Makes New $113,000 Investment in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Seaport Global Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGAM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $862,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGAM opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

