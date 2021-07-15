Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWAA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,600,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

