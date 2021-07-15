Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 14,203 Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,860,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.