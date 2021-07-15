Centiva Capital LP Takes $100,000 Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWAA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,366,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,600,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,698,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAA opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

