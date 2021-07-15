Centiva Capital LP Takes $97,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,342 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $18,448,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Transocean by 180.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 3,763,847 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.66. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Perestroika purchased 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $323,596.50. Insiders have purchased 6,910,000 shares of company stock worth $28,545,800 in the last three months. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

