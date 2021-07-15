Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

