Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Short Interest Update

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,784,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBBT remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,092,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,925,671. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Cerebain Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Cerebain Biotech Company Profile

Cerebain Biotech Corp., a biomedical company, focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its products would include medical device solutions, as well as synthetic drug solutions. The company was formerly known as Discount Dental Materials, Inc and changed its name to Cerebain Biotech Corp.

