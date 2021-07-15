Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.07

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 5974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERT. Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,910,799.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $66,678,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 153.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after buying an additional 1,601,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $40,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

