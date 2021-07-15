Chai Trust Co. LLC Takes $13.49 Million Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,000. Pioneer Merger accounts for approximately 1.4% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at $11,738,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $192,000.

PACXU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

