ChainX Price Hits $2.76 on Major Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00008716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $29.82 million and approximately $662,121.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00113885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00149202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,761.82 or 1.00150691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.87 or 0.00989703 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,787,275 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars.

