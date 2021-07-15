Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,033.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.