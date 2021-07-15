Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Up 2.6%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.45. 10,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 694,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMRX. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $633.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $44,179,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $17,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $16,763,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $8,823,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth $6,823,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.