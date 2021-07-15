China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,385. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 240.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 71,147 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 35.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 15.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.