Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.81. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

