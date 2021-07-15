Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 60.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.