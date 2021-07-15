Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 159.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs makes up approximately 0.9% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,852,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,729,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.98. The stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.33 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.13 and a 12 month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

