CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 515.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651,621 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $28,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIXX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $18.05 on Thursday. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

