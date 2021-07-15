Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Scotiabank

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 262,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,089,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after purchasing an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

