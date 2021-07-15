Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Bell worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBB opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

