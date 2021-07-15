Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $3,476,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth $2,482,000.

Shares of GGPIU opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

