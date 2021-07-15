Citigroup Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 333,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.