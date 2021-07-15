Citigroup Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 112.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENX opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.88. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

