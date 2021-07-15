Citigroup Inc. Invests $536,000 in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSRXU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

OTCMKTS FSRXU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

