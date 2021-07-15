Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Shares of THMAU stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

