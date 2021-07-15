Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $3,083,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after buying an additional 27,158 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

