Citigroup Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWCTU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth $933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,243,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after buying an additional 768,254 shares in the last quarter.

TWCTU opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

