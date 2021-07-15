Citigroup Increases Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $13.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

PAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

