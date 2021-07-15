Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,272,050. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.