Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $68.64. 528,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,272,050. The stock has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

