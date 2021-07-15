Citigroup Upgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to “Buy”

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on EADSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of -468.79 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
