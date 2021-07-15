Citigroup Upgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to “Buy”

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EADSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of -468.79 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

