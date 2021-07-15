Cito Capital Group LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.25. The company had a trading volume of 198,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,439. The company has a market capitalization of $395.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

