Cito Capital Group LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.25. The company had a trading volume of 198,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879,439. The company has a market capitalization of $395.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.
WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.
In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
