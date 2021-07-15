Cito Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,230. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.88 and a fifty-two week high of $239.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.23. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.