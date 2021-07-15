Cito Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.33. 12,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.59. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.