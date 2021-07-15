City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Compass Point raised their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

City Office REIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

