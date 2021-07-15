Clearline Capital LP Buys New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 70,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after purchasing an additional 506,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 789,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,362,000 after buying an additional 270,993 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock valued at $60,343,104. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.44. 3,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

