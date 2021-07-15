Clearline Capital LP Decreases Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,093 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 7,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.