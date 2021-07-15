Clearline Capital LP Sells 320,737 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 90.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 320,737 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,674,408. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. 34,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,645. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

