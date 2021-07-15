Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000.

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 1,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,913. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

