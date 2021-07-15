Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.69. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

