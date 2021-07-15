Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 631 ($8.24). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10), with a volume of 461,898 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 728.78. The stock has a market cap of £786.87 million and a PE ratio of 61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

