CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $21,816.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037367 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,666,746 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.