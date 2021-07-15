Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

