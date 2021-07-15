Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.