CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial is one of the versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable CNA Financial to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes and special dividends. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business. Further, increasing expenses due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins.”

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CNA Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 26.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CNA Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

