CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 175,000 Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,120,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,361,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,713,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,572,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,993,000.

GCACU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

