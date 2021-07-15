CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 309,000 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 309,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUDS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $559,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of MUDS opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.