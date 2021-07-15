CNH Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,130,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,065,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

