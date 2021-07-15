CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.98 Million in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.78% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VTIQ opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.